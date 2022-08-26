OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens made two significant moves on Friday, activating offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley off the physically unable to perform list and placing outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP.

With two weeks before the start of the regular season, there's now hope that the Ravens will get back their Pro Bowl left tackle for the Sept. 11 opener as well as an increased need to add a proven pass-rusher.

Stanley, 28, has had season-ending surgeries on his left ankle the past two seasons. A first-team All-Pro in 2019, Stanley has missed 28 of Baltimore's past 29 games, including playoffs.

It was a year ago at the time that Stanley attempted to come back to be ready for last year's opener with the same ankle injury. But he visibly struggled throughout the game and missed the final 16 games after being placed on injured reserve. If Stanley can't suit up for the opener, Baltimore will turn to longtime right tackle Ja'Wuan James, who is playing left tackle for the first time since high school.

Earlier this week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he would like to get Stanley three weeks to ramp up for the opener at the New York Jets, but believes that timetable could change because he's in such good shape.

"We'll just have to see how it goes," Harbaugh said Tuesday. "A lot of it is how the player feels at this point."

In placing Bowser on reserve/PUP, he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Bowser, who started all 17 games last season, tore an Achilles in last season's regular-season finale.

The Ravens had previously expressed optimism that Bowser could return for Week 1. Now, Baltimore has to consider signing an established outside linebacker.

The only experienced pass-rushers on the roster are Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Steven Means and Daelin Hayes, all of whom combined for 9.5 sacks last season. Team officials met with Jason Pierre-Paul in June but he left without a deal.

This is the second time in four days that the Ravens have placed a player on the reserve/PUP list. Running back Gus Edwards (torn ACL) will also miss the first four games of the regular season.