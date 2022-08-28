MIAMI -- Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly in the hours before Miami's game Saturday against the Eagles, the team announced. He was 47.

The community pillar had worked with the Dolphins since 2009 and is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children.

"Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people," Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. "Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children."

Trailblazer. Champion. Kind.



We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away. pic.twitter.com/YzKGnC8S0U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022

Jenkins came to the Dolphins from the San Francisco 49ers media department and was promoted to his role in 2015. He was the driving force behind many of the community outreach programs for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Grand Prix. He created the team's "Football Unites" platform and served as the board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer -- the largest fundraiser in the NFL which has raised more than $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Houston native and Texas Tech graduate was a board member of several organizations throughout South Florida, including Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow and YWCA Miami.

Funeral arrangements for Jenkins will be announced at a later date.