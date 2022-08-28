Ravens mascot Poe is assisted off of the field after suffering an injury during a youth football game at halftime. (0:19)

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' bad run of luck on injuries apparently did not end last season.

Poe, the Ravens' mascot, was carted off the field during a mascot vs. youth football game at halftime of Baltimore's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. Poe had to be lifted into the cart by three people and had to have his left leg stabilized.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh walked onto the field and checked on Poe, who laid on the field for nearly five minutes because many were unsure whether he was really injured. Poe's injury nearly delayed the start of the second half. He was taken off the field with about a minute left before the start of the third quarter.

It was a surprisingly rough game between the mascots and youth football players. One of the players got shoved off his feet by a Bear mascot as he tried to get into the end zone.

A replacement Poe emerged midway through the third quarter, which drew cheers from fans at M&T Bank Stadium. He gave high-fives to fans.

Harbaugh will be asked for an update on the injured Poe after the game.