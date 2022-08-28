EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a back injury on a hard hit in Sunday's preseason game against the New York Jets and was carted to the locker room.

Taylor was starting the Giants' preseason finale with starter Daniel Jones being given the afternoon off. He rolled to his right late in the first quarter and was hit by Jets rookie defensive end Micheal Clemons after throwing a pass.

The play went for a 25-yard completion to tight end Daniel Bellinger, but Taylor remained on the ground until he was treated by the Giants' medical staff. He eventually jogged off the field but went immediately to the blue medical tent for observation.

When Taylor emerged from the tent, he hopped on a cart and was taken to the locker room. Third-string quarterback Davis Webb took Taylor's place and would be next in line behind Jones should Taylor's injury force him to miss time.

The Giants signed Taylor this past offseason to be the veteran backup behind Jones. It was imperative that they had a contingency plan after things went awry last season, when Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm served as replacement starters for the final six games while Jones was out with a neck injury.

New York lost all six of those games and averaged just 9.3 points per game.

Taylor, 33, has started games in his career for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants this offseason.