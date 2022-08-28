PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their top receiving threat and best defender for the end of their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker T.J. Watt were both ruled out of Sunday's game. Watt left with a knee injury.

Johnson appeared to awkwardly land on his left shoulder as he was tackled while hauling in a 38-yard reception from Mitch Trubisky. Johnson exited during that drive and was evaluated in the blue medical tent before walking to the locker room.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on the broadcast that there was "no long term concern at the moment" for Johnson or Watt.

"If this is a regular season game, we may see them back in this game," he said.

Johnson, 26, signed a two-year extension earlier this month worth up to $39.5 million.

Safety Damontae Kazee was also ruled out with an arm injury.

The Steelers were already without receiver Chase Claypool and rookie fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III against the Lions because of shoulder and foot injuries, respectively.