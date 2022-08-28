Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., according to a police spokesperson.

Robinson remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, a source told ESPN. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, the source said.

According to Dustin Sternbeck, the director of communications for the Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C., the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street, NE in the district.

When police arrived on the scene they located Robinson, who, according to Sternbeck, was suffering from "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities." He was transported immediately to a local hospital. Sternbeck said police have identified two potential suspects.

Sternbeck said police recovered a firearm a short distance from where the incident occurred. He said authorities are not yet sure if Robinson was the victim of a carjacking or just an armed robbery attempt.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Robinson emerged this summer as Washington's primary early-down back as the coaches liked his ability to run inside, showing consistency and power. But he was still going to share duties with Antonio Gibson and third-down back J.D. McKissic.

Washington drafted Robinson in the third round out of Alabama.