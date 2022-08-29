The Tennessee Titans informed longtime punter Brett Kern that they are releasing him, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Kern, 36, has punted for the Titans since 2009 and has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2017-19) during his 13 seasons with the franchise. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2019. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season.

Kern, who re-signed with the Titans in March, was set to earn a base salary of $2.1 million this season, and $900,000 of his contract was guaranteed. The Titans will save $300,000 on their salary cap but will carry a dead-money charge of $1.55 million.

Ryan Stonehouse, an undrafted free agent signing from Colorado State, was competing with Kern and appears to have won the team's punting job. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $705,000 this season.

Stonehouse, 23, averaged 50.2 yards on 13 punts this preseason with a long of 68. Kern averaged 49.6 yards on five punts and had a long of 58 but did not punt in the Titans' final preseason game Saturday.

"I knew it was different when I first saw him punt a ball in April," Kern said of Stonehouse after the final preseason game. "I've been in the league a long time and seen about three or four people hit a ball like he did. I'm beyond blessed for the years I been here and the friendships I've made and the brothers I've had for the rest of my life I'm thankful for that."

The Titans also released safety Adrian Colbert, a source told Schefter.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.