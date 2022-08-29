Commanders RB Brian Robinson is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during a possible attempted robbery. (0:47)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders haven't ruled out running back Brian Robinson's return this season after the rookie was shot twice in his lower body Sunday.

Robinson remained hospitalized Monday, but there's a chance he'll be discharged this afternoon. Robinson posted a story on his Instagram page saying the surgery went well.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said he has heard Robinson might be discharged Monday. A team official told ESPN that a Monday discharge is a possibility.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said the team will determine whether to place Robinson on the non-football injury list after talking to doctors later Monday. Robinson would miss at least four games if they make that move.

Rivera was among a contingent of team officials, including co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, as well as a few players, who visited Robinson on Sunday night. Robinson's aunt and uncle, an Air Force colonel stationed in the area, also were at the hospital.

"The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well," Rivera said. "He's very fortunate. He's doing well. It will be a matter of time before he's back out here. There's no timeline, but everything was very positive.

"It's just about the healing process, and once he's well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we'll go from there. Everything is positive so far."

Robinson was shot in what Dustin Sternbeck, the director of communications for the Metro Police Department in Washington, called a "carjacking or armed robbery attempt." Robinson had gone into the District of Columbia to get something to eat. The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast.

When police arrived on the scene, they located Robinson, who, according to Sternbeck, was suffering from "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities." He was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported immediately to a local hospital. One bullet hit a glute and another struck him in a lower leg.

Sternbeck said police have identified two potential suspects and recovered a firearm a short distance from where the shooting occurred. He said authorities are not yet sure if Robinson was the victim of a carjacking or just an armed robbery attempt.

Rivera met with players before they went outside for practice early Monday morning.

"I just let them know it's a somber day and we expected it to be a tough day so just hang in there," Rivera said. "They rallied and practiced pretty doggone good. They were able to focus. I know their hearts are heavy right now because a lot of them are thinking about Brian. But we're very fortunate, he's very fortunate that a lot of the news is positive."