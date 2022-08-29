Ernie Zampese, offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers' "Air Coryell" attack and for the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX title team, has died at the age of 86.

Zampese also worked as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots during his 24 years in the NFL.

His son, Ken Zampese, is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Commanders.

"We mourn the loss of Ernie Zampese, father of QB coach Ken Zampese, and one of the most innovative offensive minds throughout his long NFL coaching career. Our hearts are with Ken and the entire Zampese family," the Commanders tweeted Monday.

Ernie Zampese was Troy Aikman's offensive coordinator with the Cowboys for four seasons, including the Super Bowl XXX title team. Photo by Patrick Murphy-Racey/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Ernie Zampese was recognized earlier this summer by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with an Award of Excellence.

Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, in his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2006, called Zampese "one of the best offensive minds and greatest people that this game has ever known."

He paid tribute again to Zampese on Monday, posting on Instagram that "many of his offensive concepts are still being used to this day."

Zampese began his coaching career in 1962 when he was hired by John Madden at Hancock Junior College in Santa Maria, California.

He worked as an assistant coach at Cal Poly (1966) and San Diego State (1967-76) before breaking into the NFL as a scout for the New York Jets from 1977-78.

Zampese joined coach Don Coryell's staff with the Chargers in 1979, coaching the wide receivers there until 1982. He was the associate head coach in charge of the passing game from 1983-84 and the offensive coordinator from 1985-86.

Led by quarterback Dan Fouts, wide receivers like Charlie Joiner, John Jefferson and tight end Kellen Winslow, the Chargers led the NFL in passing almost every season under Zampese's watch.

Coryell, who died in 2010, was named a finalist this month for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Zampese worked as the offensive coordinator for the Rams (1987-93), Cowboys (1994-97) and Patriots (1998-99). He later served as an offensive consultant with the Cowboys (2000-01), Rams (2002) and Washington (2004).

Reuters contributed to this report.