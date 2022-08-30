The 2022 NFL season will kick off a week from Thursday as the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) -- which means teams are cutting their rosters in preparation.

Teams are required to cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Cuts came earlier as teams finished their three preseason games on Sunday to accommodate the 17-game regular-season schedule. We will be tracking cuts and trades made by every team.

Of the reported cuts made so far, wide receiver Josh Gordon (Chiefs), offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (Raiders), running back Marlon Mack (Texans) and quarterback Kellen Mond (Vikings) are among the biggest names. The Miami Dolphins announced they placed cornerback Byron Jones on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and he will miss a minimum of four games. Players starting the season on the PUP list don't count against the 53-man roster cap.

There have also been multiple trades made this week as teams look to make room or bolster their roster. Follow along on our preseason trade tracker for those moves.

We're tracking the biggest moves across the league and compiling each roster cut here. We'll add more teams throughout the day as they officially pare down their rosters:

Biggest move: The major move of the day was placing Byron Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list -- meaning he will miss at least the first four games. The starting cornerback opposite Xavien Howard had surgery on his left Achilles tendon in March that was meant to clean up a lingering injury from the regular season. He was expected to be ready for training camp, a source told ESPN at the time, but he missed the entire summer. In Jones' absence, former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene presumably steps into a critical opportunity as Miami's new starter. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Waived/released: RB Sony Michel, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR Preston Williams, WR Lynn Bowden Jr., DT Ben Stille, OT Larnel Coleman, OT Kion Smith, OL Kellen Diesch, RB Gerrid Doaks, DB Quincy Wilson, Jr., OL Adam Pankey, OL Blaise Andries, DT Niles Scott, RB ZaQuandre White, CB Elijah Hamilton, LB Darius Hodge, DB D'Angelo Ross, WR River Cracraft, DT Benito Jones, LB Cameron Goode, LB Porter Gustin, OL Solomon Kindley, S Verone McKinley III, WR Braylon Sanders

Reserve/suspended: CB Byron Jones, LB Calvin Munson, LB Brennan Scarlett

Biggest move: Kevin Stefanski has used multiple tight ends -- fullbacks as well -- as often as any coach in the NFL in his two seasons with the Browns. But Cleveland kept only two tight ends (David Njoku, Harrison Bryant) and waived its only fullback, Johnny Stanton, a fan favorite. The Browns are shifting to a more receiver-heavy, wide-open scheme. But wide receiver is the team's biggest question mark. And backup Jacoby Brissett -- not Deshaun Watson -- will be quarterbacking the first 11 games. -- Jake Trotter

Waived/released: QB Josh Rosen, RB John Kelly Jr., FB Johnny Stanton, WR Mike Harley Jr., WR Easop Winston, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR Daylen Baldwin, WR Javon Wims, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE Miller Forristall, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, OT Ben Petrula, OT Alex Taylor, OG Blake Hance, OG David Moore Jr., C Brock Hoffman, DT Roderick Perry, DT Glen Logan, DE Curtis Weaver, DE Chris Odom, LB Willie Harvey Jr., LB Dakota Allen, CB Herb Miller, CB Shaun Jolly, S Jovante Moffatt, S Lavert Hill

Reserve/suspended: QB Deshaun Watson

Biggest move: Perhaps the biggest move is the one the Commanders didn't make. They kept rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the active roster, two days after he was shot twice and needed surgery following an armed robbery attempt. Washington still isn't sure when he'll return, but the fact that he was not placed on the non-football injury list -- so far -- means there's a chance he could return sooner rather than later. The Commanders love how he runs between the tackles and consistently gains positive yards. Washington kept a fourth running back, Jonathan Williams, for more insurance behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic just in case. -- John Keim

Waived/released: OT Alex Akingbulu, DT David Bada, TE Kendall Blanton, RB Reggie Bonnafon, DE William Bradley-King, DT Tyler Clark, WR Matt Cole, CB Corn Elder, WR Alex Erickson, S Ferrod Gardner, DT Justin Hamilton, TE Jake Hausmann, LB Khaleke Hudson, CB Danny Johnson, OG Nolan Laufenberg, OG Wes Martin, WR Kyric McGowan, WR Marken Michel, OT Aaron Monteiro, CB DeJuan Neal, DE Jacub Panasiuk, S Steven Parker, RB Jaret Patterson, C Jon Toth, LB Tre Walker

Injured reserve: OT Willie Beavers, C Keith Ismael, CB Josh Drayden

Biggest move: There were very few surprises by the Falcons at the roster cutdown -- tight end Anthony Firkser was perhaps the most surprising player released -- but what is more intriguing is who the team kept. The Falcons might put players on injured reserve Wednesday, so it's possible Firkser or another cut player returns quickly. Receiver Jared Bernhardt, a converted lacrosse player-turned-quarterback, made the initial 53-man roster after catching a game-winning touchdown pass against Detroit and making multiple plays against the New York Jets. One thing the Falcons did do was keep guys who offered versatility. There's Bernhardt, quarterback-turned-tight end Feleipe Franks, cornerback-turned-running back Avery Williams and defensive lineman-turned-tight end Parker Hesse on the roster. So having flexibility is certainly key in Atlanta. -- Michael Rothstein

Waived/released: DL Abdullah Anderson, CB Corey Ballentine, WR Cameron Batson, WR Stanley Berryhill, S Henry Black, EDGE Jordan Brailford, DL Darrion Daniels, WR Frank Darby, TE Anthony Firkser, TE Tucker Fisk, OL Colby Gossett, CB Matt Hankins, OL Jonotthan Harrison, RB Caleb Huntley, WR KeeSean Johnson, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, OL Ryan Neuzil, RB Qadree Ollison, TE MyCole Pruitt, OL Justin Shaffer, S Teez Tabor, DL Derrick Tangelo, DL Nick Thurman, OL Tyler Vrabel, OL Leroy Watson.

Waived/injured: LB Dorian Etheridge, TE John Raine