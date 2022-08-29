Sam Acho and Dan Graziano debate whether the Chiefs will be more difficult to plan against without Tyreek Hill. (2:00)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For a few nervous moments, courtesy of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore thought his bank account would be almost $23,000 lighter.

A group of veteran players, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, organized a dinner this past weekend at a Kansas City restaurant for the team's wide receivers. They arranged beforehand with the restaurant to have a phony bill totaling $22,730 -- including $18,000 for food and $2,000 for wine -- to be delivered to Moore, a second-round draft pick, at the end of the night.

Nobody told Moore ahead of time. Valdes-Scantling, in his first season with the Chiefs, said he had the gag pulled on him when he was a rookie with the Green Bay Packers by, among others, Davante Adams.

When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner ....... pic.twitter.com/RWbtbvSSpd — 24 (@skyymoore24) August 28, 2022

"I feel like I just had to pass the tradition down,'' Valdes-Scantling said. "It was fun. I enjoyed it. They bring out a fake bill, say your card gets declined, then you've got to call your bank and call your financial adviser and then everyone's laughing at you.

"They brought the bill out, they ran his card twice, got declined. He had to call his financial adviser, got on the phone with the bank and then, then we brought [Moore in on the joke]. So he was sweating for about a good five minutes. It's a long five minutes, man.''