MIAMI -- The Dolphins released veteran running back Sony Michel on Monday among 13 moves they made before Tuesday's deadline to trim their roster down to 53 players.

The Dolphins also released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, defensive back Quincy Wilson and offensive linemen Adam Pankey. Miami waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive linemen Niles Scott and Owen Carney Jr., running backs Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White, and cornerback Elijah Hamilton.

Linebacker Calvin Munson was placed on injured reserve. Linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D'Angelo Ross were waived/injured and will revert to IR if they go unclaimed on waivers.

Michel, 27, signed a one-year, $2.1 million with the Dolphins in May after spending a season with the Los Angeles Rams. He was critical for them down the stretch after taking over as the team's starter in Week 13; his 540 rushing yards from Week 13 through Week 18 were the third most in the NFL. He grew up in the Miami area, playing football at American Heritage School, roughly 20 miles from Hard Rock Stadium.

The former first-round draft pick is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and has rushed for 3,137 yards and 18 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

Miami has Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin on its roster at running back, as well as fullback Alec Ingold.

The team has until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to meet the 53-player limit. The Dolphins' roster stood at 67 after Monday's early moves.