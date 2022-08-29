Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the quarterback in San Francisco this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in San Francisco this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. Garoppolo will serve as Trey Lance's backup this season.

Garoppolo's new deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, sources told Schefter. He has another total of $500,000 in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost the value by another nearly $9 million.