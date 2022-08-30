OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Running back Kenyan Drake is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, pending a physical, a source confirmed Tuesday morning.

Drake, 28, is visiting the Ravens on Tuesday after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders a week ago.

The addition of Drake would boost a banged-up Ravens running back group that has struggled this preseason. Starting running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains a question mark for Week 1 and top backup Gus Edwards (knee) is out at least for the first four games after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Veteran Mike Davis averaged 3.1 yards per carry in the preseason (40 yards on 13 carries), and backups Justice Hill and rookie Tyler Badie have combined for 81 yards on 31 rushing attempts (2.6-yard average).

Drake was released one year after signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders. By releasing Drake, Las Vegas absorbed a $3.6 million salary-cap hit this year and a $4.4 million one in 2023.

A dual-threat back, Drake gained 3,266 total yards and scored 27 touchdowns in a three-year span (2018 to 2020) with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Last season with Las Vegas, Drake produced 545 total yards and two touchdowns before missing the last five games with a broken right ankle.

The NFL Network was the first to report the Ravens' interest in Drake.