KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs are releasing veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Gordon said a public farewell to the Chiefs and their fans in a pair of tweets Tuesday, appearing to confirm his exit.

"Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year. Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories," he tweeted and then added: "Excited to see where the next part of my football journey takes me #itsabusiness #dreamchasing."