Field Yates breaks down how much fantasy value Dameon Pierce has despite the Houston's offense. (1:34)

The Houston Texans made a surprise cut and released veteran running back Marlon Mack, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Texans signed Mack to a one-year deal in March after his four-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts. Mack was relegated to 32 carries over the past two seasons after he tore his Achilles in 2020 and the emergence of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor last season.

The Texans were hoping Mack could recapture the form he showed from 2018-2019 when he rushed for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns to add to the Texans' running back by committee approach this season. Mack rushed for 90 yards in the preseason on 21 carries.

But with Mack being released, that opens the door for 2022 fourth-round draft pick Dameon Pierce out of Florida, who impressed the organization throughout training camp, to be the lead running back for the Texans.

Pierce rushed for 86 yards in preseason and scored a touchdown in two games. The other lead back in the Texans' running back room is Rex Burkhead.