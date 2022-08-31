Jordan Cornette is predicting a big season from Justin Herbert and believes the Chargers' improved defense will help them win the AFC West. (1:26)

Jordan Cornette has a hot take on why the Chargers will win the AFC West (1:26)

The Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday signed running back Sony Michel, who was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michel, 27, will be playing in Los Angeles for a second straight season. Last season he played for the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and was critical for them down the stretch after taking over as the team's starter in Week 13; his 540 rushing yards from Week 13 through Week 18 were the third most in the NFL.

He joins a Chargers backfield led by starter Austin Ekeler and including Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller.

After signing Michel, the Chargers waived running back Larry Rountree III in a corresponding move.

Michel signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins this offseason but was the odd man out in a crowded backfield. The Dolphins have Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin on their roster at running back, as well as fullback Alec Ingold.

The former first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots is a two-time Super Bowl champion and has rushed for 3,137 yards and 18 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry and Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.