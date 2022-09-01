Bart Scott breaks down how the Russell Wilson extension puts even more pressure on the Ravens to re-sign Lamar Jackson. (1:14)

The Denver Broncos and star quarterback Russell Wilson have reached an agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson, acquired by the Broncos in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seahawks, now is under contract with Denver for seven years and $296 million.

The megadeal is the third-most lucrative contract in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money, behind only Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $230 million and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's $189.5 million.

The extension pays Wilson an average salary of $49 million a year and keeps him in Denver through the 2028 season. He is set to make $24 million this season and $27 million next year before the extension kicks in.

Wilson, 33, said at the start of training camp that he hoped to be Denver's quarterback "for a long, long time," and general manager George Paton had repeatedly stated that one of the Broncos' top priorities was a long-term extension for the nine-time Pro Bowler.

The Broncos traded five draft picks, including two first-round and two second-round selections, and three players to the Seahawks to acquire Wilson this past March -- seeking stability and stardom at quarterback, which has been a problem spot since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016.

Wilson's 292 career touchdown passes are the second most in league history for a quarterback in his first 10 NFL seasons, behind only Manning's (306). Tom Brady (324) and Aaron Rodgers (317) are the only two players with more touchdown passes than Wilson over the past 10 years.

Wilson, who quarterbacked the Seahawks to the only Super Bowl title in franchise history -- beating the Broncos after the 2014 season in Super Bowl XLVIII -- also has been a consistent winner in his NFL career. His 113 wins as a starting quarterback (regular season and postseason combined) are the most for any NFL player in his first 10 seasons.

Wilson's Broncos debut will be a homecoming of sorts on Sept. 12 when Denver visits Seattle on Monday Night Football.