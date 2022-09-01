NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans are signing veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad, agent Zac Hiller told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

"The comeback continues," Hiller told Schefter of his client, who worked out for the Titans on Wednesday.

Gordon tweeted: "Excited to kickoff this chapter of my career w/ the @Titans"

Gordon, 31, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday as they trimmed to their initial 53-player roster. Gordon caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last year. But he was a healthy scratch for the Chiefs in all three of their playoff games.

The Cleveland Browns selected Gordon in the second round of the supplemental draft in 2012. He led the NFL in receiving in 2013 with 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 catches.

Since then, Gordon has been suspended by the NFL six times, five for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. From 2014 to 2020, Gordon missed three full seasons while suspended.

In addition to the Chiefs and Browns, Gordon has played for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. In 75 games, he has 252 receptions for 4,284 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In another move, the Titans placed receiver Racey McMath (hip) on injured reserve and signed receiver Cody Hollister to the 53-man roster. Tennessee currently has five wide receivers on the roster.