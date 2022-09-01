The Atlanta Falcons placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve Thursday, a little over a week after he returned to practice.

Following offseason shoulder surgery, Jones had been on the physically unable to perform list for most of training camp until Aug. 24, when he returned to practice ahead of the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones, a Pro Bowler in 2017, had been expected to compete for a reserve role this year behind starters Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker. Jones had started 48 games over the past three seasons for Atlanta and has 652 career tackles since being drafted out of LSU in 2016.

He was one of five players -- along with guard Jalen Mayfield, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, tight end John FitzPatrick and defensive end Marlon Davidson -- placed on injured reserve by the Falcons, meaning they will miss at least the first four games.

The Falcons brought back defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, offensive lineman Colby Gossett, cornerback Mike Ford and safety Dean Marlowe. Marlowe and Ford had been released Wednesday to make room for two waiver claims, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.