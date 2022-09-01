Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore his ACL during practice on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Landry led the Titans with 12 sacks last season, making him the first Titans pass-rusher with double-digit sacks since Brian Orakpo had 10.5 in 2015.

Seven of Landry's 12 sacks came on third down, which was third best among all pass-rushers. Landry also finished with 49 quarterback pressures, 22 quarterback hits, 21 quarterback hurries and 14 tackles for loss.

Landry has been one of the Titans' most durable players. He was on the field for 89.5% of the Titans' defensive snaps last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

In March, the Titans re-signed Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million contract that includes $52.5 million guaranteed.