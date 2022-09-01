BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are going to have to wing it with their mascot this season.

In a video released by the team, Ravens coach John Harbaugh "announced" Thursday that Poe is out for the season after being injured in a mascot vs. youth football team game.

"Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick," Harbaugh said in the video, with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek.

Poe hurt his left knee during the halftime show of Saturday's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. In what was supposed to be a friendly game, Poe was flushed out of the pocket and chased down from behind by a teenage player, who pushed the team's long-time mascot to the ground.

NFL on ESPN+ Relive the NFL's greatest games, original series and more. Watch on ESPN+

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted after the game: "Nooo. Them kids playing blitz."

Even though Poe immediately clutched his left leg when he fell to the ground, it took about five minutes before a cart came out for him because many thought it was part of the act. Three people lifted Poe into the cart before he was wheeled off the field at M&T Bank Stadium. To his credit, Poe never remained in full costume the entire time.

A video showing how Poe was injured received over 800,000 views.

"We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement," Harbaugh said. "We're going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next and see if we can find someone to replace Poe."

Sources close to the team's banged-up bird say the Ravens could turn to Edgar and Allan, who were two mascots let go by the team because of salary cap reasons years ago.