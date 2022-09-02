TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals extended safety Jalen Thompson on Friday, giving the former supplemental draft pick a long-term deal that will keep him under contract through the 2025 season.

His new deal is worth up to $40 million, including $24.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Thompson, who was taken out of Washington State in the 2019 supplemental draft, has started 25 of the 37 games he's played in over the past three seasons. He has become a key part of the Cardinals' secondary alongside Pro Bowler Budda Baker.

Thompson set career highs with 121 tackles and three interceptions last season.