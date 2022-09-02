The Houston Texans have invited the Uvalde High School football team to be their guests for the team's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on Sept. 11.

The Texans, along with supermarket chain H-E-B, are providing the Uvalde team with transportation to the stadium as well as suites for the game.

Members of the Texans visited Uvalde and spent time with the football team as it prepared for its home opener on Friday night. Among the Texans contingent were CEO Cal McNair, vice president Hannah McNair, head coach Lovie Smith, linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, along with director of sports medicine Roland Ramirez, who attended nearby Robb Elementary School.

The group spent the past two days with Uvalde and provided the football team with new Nike uniforms.

The Texans previously announced they will wear "Uvalde Strong" decals on their helmets against the Colts.

Nineteen children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School were killed on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. In the days following the shooting, the Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund, while Texans players contributed $200,000.