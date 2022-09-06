Davante Adams finds his bliss en route to the Las Vegas Raiders

ON A FINE spring Saturday about a decade ago, Derek Carr asked his friend and Fresno State teammate Davante Adams if he wanted to go whitewater rafting. Adams shrugged. Sure, why not? Boating, he thought. Sounds fun. Adams's life experience to this point, it should be noted, had better prepared him for a trip to the moon than whitewater rafting. At least he'd seen the moon.

This adventure -- with a four-person crew of guide Ryan Soares, Adams, Carr, and Carr's girlfriend/now-wife Heather -- took place on the notoriously turbulent Upper Kings River in the southern Sierra Nevada. It started with Carr and Adams, a record-setting quarterback-receiver combination with obscenely lucrative careers ahead of them, standing on the shore, struggling to sausage themselves into too-tight wetsuits. They looked at the raft and the relatively calm waters at their feet and listened as Soares laid out the dangers that lie ahead.

Soares kept repeating one rule, over and over:

Whatever you do, don't stop paddling.

It started easy enough -- "a lazy river," Adams says -- before everything changed about a quarter-mile into the run. The sound of Banzai Hole came first, the roar of angry water Dopplering toward them, louder and louder, an enveloping sound of pending doom. "That's when their eyes got big," Soares says.

We won't bore you with all the technical talk of cubic feet per second, but one CFS is colloquially described as the water equivalent to one basketball rolling down a hill. Banzai Hole is a Class III rapid that can ascend to a Class IV when it's flowing like it does in the prime of late-spring snowmelt, at roughly 6,000 downhill basketballs per second. The water is just part of the problem with Banzai Hole, though; the 75-foot rock face on the other end of it is another. "If you fall out and end up having to swim, you're not going to die," Soares says, before rethinking it. "Well, technically you could."

Just before they entered the rapid, the biggest on the Upper Kings, Soares screamed over the roar of the water, "Hold on and don't stop paddling! If you stop, you'll flip the boat."

Adams grew up in East Palo Alto, California, a city of roughly 30,000 with a 2020 per capita income of $32,000, a stark contrast to its Silicon Valley neighbors. (Menlo Park, right next door, had a per capita income of more than $88,000.) He was 14 when he looked out the front window of his grandparents' house and watched a car creep along the street and stop in front of the house next door. As the windows were rolled down and someone began firing a gun at the house, Davante sprinted out the door and pulled his younger twin sisters back into his grandparents' house and to safety. Adams spits out a brittle laugh and says, "We don't whitewater raft in East Palo Alto."

But on that river with Carr all those years ago, with Banzai Hole thundering ahead, he caught the urgency in Soares's voice, though, and thought, Hold on? Hold on for what? What's about to happen? "So what do I do?" Adams says. "I stop paddling as soon as we get through there because -- literally -- we were going down."

Carr stopped paddling, too, which left it to Soares and Heather, whose outdoor -- and listening -- skills far exceeded the men's. "I had these two ripped, strong guys," Soares says, "and the moment I needed their power the most, they weren't there."

Adams was the first one to fall completely out of the raft, followed by Derek and Heather. Adams contends Soares stayed in the boat -- "He had the only seatbelt," he jokes -- but Soares says no. "The boat was cleared that day," he says, using rafting-guide talk for the unfortunate and unintended dispersal of all humans. "I can count on my hands the number of times I've cleared a boat on the Kings, and that was one."

So there they were, in nature's washing machine, bobbing in the churning froth, all those liquid basketballs pummeling them without mercy, their heads surfacing just long enough to steal a breath before being dragged under all over again.

Well, I guess this is where I die, Adams thought.

Soares estimates there's about a 10-second window for rafters-turned-swimmers to reach the shore before being forced to contend with the 75-foot rock face. They struggled, but they struggled in the direction of safety, and as they stood on the shore taking inventory while their hearts raced like hummingbirds, Soares relayed the news that at this point, with no way to leave the canyon, there was no choice but to finish the run.

Soares stops here and laughs before making an admission: He had a text exchange with Carr last month to make sure it was OK to discuss any of this. Carr replied, "Make us look like heroes," so Soares tells me, "After we cleared the boat, we had a talk on the shore, one more time, about how important it is to never stop paddling. From that point on, they were the best paddlers I ever had."

Adams relays the story as a testament to the unique bond he and Carr have developed over the years. ("We almost died together," he says. "People don't know that.") They set records in two seasons at Fresno State, worked out together every offseason and now -- after a vigorous recruiting campaign by Carr that led to the seismic trade of Adams from the Packers -- they'll attempt to navigate the roiling waters of the Las Vegas Raiders, where a capsized boat is traditionally a precursor to an encounter with a 75-foot rock wall.

Along with a new head coach (Josh McDaniels and all the attendant Patriot business that comes with it), Adams gives them hope for something more, something better and more meaningful than earning a mere playoff spot, a feat the Raiders achieved last year for just the second time in 20 years. He gives Carr, a quarterback who has amassed massive but often hollow statistics, something he has never had: a superstar receiver.

"I'm not here to be Superman," Adams says, but the first time Carr walked to the line at training camp and looked over to see his old friend in a Raider uniform, Carr says, "It was surreal. Like, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe we're doing this again.' Then the first touchdown I throw him, I'm like, 'Here we go. This is just the start.'"

The Raiders' playoff run last year, ending with a loss to the Bengals in the AFC wild-card round, was unlikely for many reasons. Among them: losing their head coach, Jon Gruden, after the release of a series of sordid emails; losing former first-round wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he got drunk and killed a woman while driving 156 mph in the small hours of the morning; losing cornerback Damon Arnette, another first-round pick, when he was released after brandishing guns on social media.

"I mean, we had loss of life last year," Carr says. "We had a young player lose his career with a life-altering decision. We had our coach's situation. We had a first-round pick waving guns around. ... In my nine years with the Raiders, I've had to answer questions that I don't think anyone should ever have to answer, especially at 20-something years old. But now that Davante's come, and the coaches have made it just all about ball, it's been refreshing for me because I'm not answering questions about this controversy or that. I'm literally just answering questions about football."

The rapids, the Raiders -- the message never changes:

Whatever you do, don't stop paddling.

Sometimes the metaphors write themselves.

Adams and Carr combined for 38 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards in two years at Fresno State, before they were second-round NFL draft picks in 2014. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

THE HOUSE LOOKS like a warehouse from the future: more than 10,000 square feet of glass and steel, a six-screen game room with one screen constantly beaming the Golf Channel, a kitchen so big Adams rides his electric bike around it -- circling the island, veering past a refrigerator the size of an SUV -- with his two-year-old daughter Daija in his lap. The lights of Vegas are down the hill, just far enough away. There's a championship golf course visible from the backyard, so close you can smell the sand trap baking in the sun.

You know you've made it when you live in a house that requires you to pass through two gates, and key in two separate gate codes, to reach it. Adams is sitting in the game room of this house -- his house -- draped across a massive sofa like a throw rug. He had just excused himself to put Daija to bed -- "Daddy's the only one that can do it," he says, beaming, as he heads upstairs -- and he's trying to convey how gratitude and disbelief collide in his brain every time he stops and remembers that this is where he lives.

"I came from the complete opposite of this," he says. "I'd never even seen anything like this until it was time to make it a reality for me and my family."