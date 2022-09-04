ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills know they will be without cornerback Tre'Davious White for at least the four games of the season as he remains on the PUP list recovering from a torn ACL. In the meantime, the team will need all of the secondary help that it can get.

Fortunately for the Bills, safety Jordan Poyer is trending in the right direction after hyperextending an elbow over a month ago and is on track to play against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night in the NFL's 2022 season opener.

"We're trending in that direction," coach Sean McDermott said, "so I'll be surprised if he isn't [playing Thursday]. I plan on him being out there today and we'll see how he does."

Poyer suffered the injury to his left elbow during the team's practice on Aug. 2 while making a stop on a run by rookie running back James Cook near the end zone. The 31-year-old safety walked off the field but was later taken to the team's locker room on a cart. He returned to practice Aug. 27 but wore a red non-contact jersey. Sunday's practice was his first fully participating.

"I'm good. Feel great," Poyer said after practice. "I feel ready to go, ready to play. Exciting time of year, missed quite a bit of training camp, but I felt good to be out there, out of the red jersey today, hitting again. It felt good."

The first team All-Pro is in the final year of his contract and requested an extension through his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, this offseason. While there were discussions, Poyer is set to play without anything agreed to beyond 2022. General manager Brandon Beane had no update on the situation as of Thursday morning.

"I want to continue to play football and play my best football in Buffalo for as long as I can, however long that may be," Poyer said Aug. 29. "But like I said, I'm here with the guys right now, and I'm ready to attack this season."

Overall, the Bills are getting healthy at the right time.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury during practice on Aug. 27 but returned to the field for Sunday's practice. He appeared to be a full participant during the period open to the media.

"I think it'd be hard to hold him out," Beane said of McKenzie. "You know what I mean? He's going to push and push. Now we got to make sure he can medically do it. So, we'll see."

Defensive tackle Tim Settle has also been dealing with an injury but practiced some on Sunday.