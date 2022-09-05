ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders turned to a familiar face to help their young defensive ends be more productive, naming Ryan Kerrigan as their new assistant defensive line coach.

Kerrigan will assist Jeff Zgonina, who was elevated to defensive line coach on Aug. 9, the same day coach Ron Rivera fired Sam Mills III.

Kerrigan retired in July, ending his playing career as Washington's all-time leader in sacks. He helped coach the defensive line during training camp.

"It's been cool to see another end of football and help other guys out," Kerrigan said last week. "I have really enjoyed it because you still get to be involved in the game, still get to prepare for the game. You just don't beat your body up. It's been a fun experience."

Kerrigan will be tasked with helping ends Montez Sweat (21 career sacks in three years) and Chase Young with being more productive. Young will miss at least the first four games while on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL in November. Young finished with 1.5 sacks in nine games last season.

Kerrigan played for Washington from 2011-20, recording 95.5 sacks. He was named to the franchise's all-time 90 greatest players list last week. Kerrigan played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season; he didn't have a sack during the season but had 1.5 in the postseason.