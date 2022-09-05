JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson should play in Sunday's season opener against the Washington Commanders, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

Robinson's return comes less than nine months after he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in a loss to the New York Jets on Dec. 26. He had been limited to individual work throughout much of training camp but did participate in team drills during the team's joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 24 and 25.

It's uncertain how much Robinson will play against the Commanders; Pederson has said throughout camp that he wanted to be careful with Robinson and not risk reinjury.

Since he also hasn't appeared in any preseason games, it's safe to assume Robinson won't have his normal workload.

Second-year player Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, has been the Jaguars' No. 1 back in camp and the preseason, and rookie fifth-round draft pick Snoop Conner has worked as the No. 2.

Robinson has rushed for 1,837 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 80 passes for 566 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons with the Jaguars.

In 2020, Robinson posted the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and second-most rushing yards (1,070) by an undrafted rookie in the common draft era.