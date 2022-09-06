KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time.

Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He was scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26.

He faces up to seven years in prison, The Kansas City Star reported.

"He sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y. (Ariel Young)," Reid's attorney, J.R. Hobbs, said in a release Tuesday. "Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family. He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected."

Police said Reid was intoxicated and speeding when he hit two parked cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. Young suffered a traumatic brain injury.

One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by Ariel's mother, who had arrived to help, according to charging documents.

Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph shortly before the collision and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Reid, who underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash, was placed on administrative leave. His job with the team ended after the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire.

The Chiefs in November reached a confidential agreement with Ariel's family to pay her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

