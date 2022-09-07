Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo discuss who has the better defense, the Bills or the Rams. (2:29)

The Buffalo Bills are taking care of one of Josh Allen's favorite targets just before the season is set to begin, reaching an agreement on a four-year extension with tight end Dawson Knox, it was announced Wednesday.

The deal is for $53.6 million and includes $31 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It makes him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Knox, who was scheduled to hit free agency after the 2022 season, set career highs last season with 49 catches for 587 yards, 9 touchdowns and 31 first-down receptions.

Prior to 2021, he had caught a combined five receiving touchdowns in his career. In three seasons with the Bills, the former third-round draft pick has caught 101 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs.

"I want to be here. I bought a house here a few months ago, not because I want to be gone in a year," Knox said during training camp. "So, I want to be here as long as I can, but I know a lot of that stuff is out of my hands with salary cap. I try not to read into all that too much, but I've definitely communicated that I want to be here for an extended amount of time, so whether that's getting the extension now or later, I definitely hope that happens."

The Bills open the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

The tight end spent time away from the Bills after the death of his 22-year-old brother, Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International, on Aug. 17. Dawson Knox returned to the Bills on Aug. 23, and the team held a moment of silence for his brother prior to their second preseason game.

Bills fans raised over $250,000 for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in Luke Knox's honor, largely in donations of $16.88 -- representing the jersey numbers of both brothers.

"I love all the people in Buffalo," Knox said earlier this week. "And hopefully I'll be here for a long time."