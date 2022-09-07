TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals placed backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve Wednesday, just four days before they open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a corresponding move, Arizona promoted quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

McSorley will take over McCoy's role as Kyler Murray's backup. McCoy wasn't on the field for the open portion of Monday's practice.

The Cardinals also added quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who was with Arizona throughout training camp, to the practice squad.

McCoy appeared in eight games and started three while Murray was sidelined with an ankle injury last season, completing 68 of 90 passes for 684 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Cardinals went 2-1 in his three starts.

McSorley, who was drafted in the sixth round in 2019 by the Baltimore Ravens, has played in three games but hasn't logged a start. He didn't get into a game last season.

Arizona also signed cornerback Corey Ballentine to the practice squad Wednesday and released wide receiver Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad.