Dan Orlovsky breaks down the Bills' matchup vs. the Rams to open the 2022 NFL regular season. (1:09)

What Orlovsky is looking forward to from Bills-Rams (1:09)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will not play Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Jefferson, who had "minor" knee surgery in August, has not practiced since and was ruled out for the game on the Wednesday's final injury report.

Coach Sean McVay said last month that Jefferson's injury is to the same knee he played through an injury on toward the end of the 2021 season but in a "different area." Jefferson told reporters at the start of training camp that he had surgery during the offseason and was 100% healthy.

Last season, Jefferson had 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns for the Rams.

In Jefferson's absence during training camp, receivers Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell have seen increased snaps.

Jefferson is the lone player on the Rams' Week 1 injury report.