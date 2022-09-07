SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury, leaving his status up in the air for Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle suffered the injury in Monday's "bonus" practice.

"I'm not sure [the extent of the injury]," Shanahan said Wednesday. "I was hoping he would be good today. He did it a little bit on Monday and not feeling good today, so we'll have to see day by day."

The Niners were cautious with Kittle during training camp after he missed three games last season with a calf injury. He got an extra day off here and there in an effort to keep him healthy going into the season.

Kittle hasn't played a full season since 2018 because of foot, knee and hamstring injuries.

He had 71 receptions for 910 yards six touchdowns in 14 games last season. If Kittle is unable to play against the Bears, the Niners have Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft available on the roster.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Niners offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) was listed as a nonparticipant in practice. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (elbow) was listed as a limited participant and wore a blue no-contact jersey for the session.