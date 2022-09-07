OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson set Friday as his deadline to suspend negotiations on a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

"As of right now, we're still talking," Jackson said after Wednesday's practice. "The week isn't over yet."

Jackson wouldn't divulge if the sides are any closer to a deal than a few weeks ago.

"I have no clue," Jackson said. "You have to ask the guy who I'm talking to. You talk to the GM [Ravens' Eric DeCosta] about that."

DeCosta hasn't spoken to reporters about Jackson's contract situation since the end of the NFL draft in May.

If no deal is reached over the next couple of days, Jackson will play under his fifth-year option that will pay him $23.016 million. This year, three franchise quarterbacks have signed deals that have exceeded $165 million in guaranteed money.

Jackson was asked whether he feels it's a risk to play with no guaranteed money beyond this season.

"It was a pretty big risk last season. The year before," Jackson said. "I'm just playing football. Anything can happen. God forbid the wrong thing happens."

Last month, Jackson said he would pause contract talks before the start of the regular season, which isn't a surprise because he's one of the few players in the NFL who is representing himself. Under league rules, DeCosta can negotiate only with Jackson.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Jackson's contract situation hasn't been a distraction because the former NFL MVP doesn't talk about it.

"Nobody really knows what's going on," Humphrey said.

In March, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged that Deshaun Watson's record-setting, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns would complicate future talks with quarterbacks.

Since Watson signed, two franchise quarterbacks reached agreements and neither has come close to Watson in terms of guaranteed money -- Kyler Murray ($189.5 million) and Russell Wilson ($165 million) -- which could be further evidence that Watson's deal is an outlier.

Humphrey expressed optimism that Jackson will eventually sign with Baltimore.

"I have no doubt that he'll be here for his entire career," Humphrey said.

Before Jackson acknowledged Friday would be the deadline to cut off talks, he was pressed whether he would continue negotiations up to the season-opening kickoff at the New York Jets.

"[At] kickoff, I will not be talking about a contract," Jackson said. "I'm thinking straight Jets."