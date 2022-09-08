LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein has signed a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Los Angeles didn't reveal money figures, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the deal will bolster Havenstein's spot among the top-10 highest paid right tackles.

The right tackle was going into the final season of the four-year, $32.5 million contract extension he signed in 2018.

Signing Havenstein gives the Rams stability after they had turnover at two positions on the offensive line this offseason, including left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who retired after the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory.

Havenstein was named a team captain, voted by his teammates, for the first time this season, joining Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

On the day before the start of training camp, when asked about his pending contract, Havenstein said he wasn't concerned about getting a contract extension done, and instead was just focused on football.

Havenstein, who was the Rams' second-round pick in 2015, is one of two Rams players -- along with Aaron Donald -- left on the roster who was with the team in St. Louis before the team moved to Los Angeles in 2016.