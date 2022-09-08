Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an offseason procedure on his right elbow to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to the sources, Stafford feels better today than he did at this time last year -- something the quarterback appeared to confirm Sunday when he said there were "no limitations" on his elbow.

"I feel good," Stafford said. "I'm ready to go. No limitations. ... I feel great. I'm ready to go play. Can always be better. Can always try to feel like I'm 21 again. I'll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw."

Rams coach Sean McVay said over the weekend that the team's plan to manage Stafford's elbow pain is "no different" than what it did for the quarterback last season. McVay also said he would have no issues with Stafford throwing 50-plus passes during Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Stafford, 34, who received an injection in the elbow during the 2021 season, did not throw during spring workouts and was put on a throwing schedule during training camp. Last month, McVay had said Stafford's injury was "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," comparing it instead to what a pitcher would deal with.

