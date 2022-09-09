INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has started his season with a bang, finishing a perfect first drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis to take a 7-0 lead on the Los Angeles Rams.

On third-and-1 from the Rams' 26-yard line, Allen, on the run, found Davis wide open after he scrambled outside the pocket to give Davis time to get open downfield. It is the first time the Bills have scored a touchdown on their first drive of the season since 2011 at the Chiefs (Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown pass to Scott Chandler).

The quarterback was perfect on the opening drive of the game, completing all five of his passes for 58 yards, including the score. The five tie his most completions without an incompletion on an opening drive in his career. He also completed his first five on the opening drive of 2020 in Week 16 against the Patriots.

He connected with four different receivers on the drive.