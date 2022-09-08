Stephen A. Smith breaks down the reasons the Rams will have trouble making it back to the Super Bowl. (2:28)

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday have extended the contracts of head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead through the 2026 season.

McVay said in early August that he had signed an extension, but the team was waiting to make it official until Snead had signed.

The Rams, led by McVay and Snead, are coming off a Super Bowl LVI victory and their second Super Bowl appearance since McVay was hired in 2017. They open the NFL season against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

"As an organization we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. "Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the 'We not me' mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved."

McVay, who was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when he was hired by the Rams, has led Los Angeles to a 55-26 record in five seasons.

"As I have always said, the players, coaches and staff of the Rams, with tremendous support of ownership, are dedicated to achieving something bigger than themselves," McVay, 36, said in a statement.

Snead joined the Rams as general manager in 2012, and the franchise is 86-74-1 in his 10 seasons at the helm. In 2016, Snead moved up the draft board from the 15th pick to the first overall pick to take quarterback Jared Goff.

His recent blockbuster trades involved adding quarterback Matthew Stafford in January 2021 and linebacker Von Miller in November 2021. He also signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. midseason, another crucial piece to the Rams' playoff run and Super Bowl victory.

Snead and the Rams' front office have also given out several large contract extensions this offseason, signing Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp through the 2026 season and reworking defensive tackle Aaron Donald's contract to make him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

"We have been engineering a special team, organization and culture at the Rams, and we have been doing it with special people," Snead said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing our mission and I'm especially appreciative of Stan for giving us the opportunity to do so."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.