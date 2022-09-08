ASHBURN, Va. -- Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months house arrest stemming from a December car accident that killed his longtime girlfriend.

Everett, sentenced Thursday in Loudoun County General District Court, also had his driver license suspended for six months. He was given 12 months of house arrest but had nine months suspended.

He also must pay a $2,500 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

In July, Everett, 30, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving. He faced up to a year in prison.

Everett was initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined he was driving 90 mph in a 45 zone. He lost control of his Nissan GT-R on the semirural Virginia road, struck a cluster of trees and rolled over. His girlfriend, Olivia Peters, died at a local hospital.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, evidence was presented during sentencing that data from his car's black box led Loudoun officials to estimate Everett was driving between 65-69 miles an hour and that he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Everett, a former special teams captain and backup safety for Washington, was treated for serious injuries and released from the hospital four days after the crash. Two teammates, linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, were in a car behind Everett after the group had gone out to dinner.

Everett played seven seasons with the NFL franchise before being released in March.