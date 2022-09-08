Joe Buck shares his expectations for Russell Wilson's return to Seattle and which MNF game he is looking forward to most. (1:32)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With his return to Seattle in his first regular-season game with the Denver Broncos just days away, quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed Thursday the Seahawks had actually tried to trade him before -- in 2018 -- and said he doesn't believe his skills have diminished as he heads into his 11th season.

The Broncos' blockbuster trade to acquire Wilson in March -- for five draft picks, including two first-round picks and two second-round picks, as well as three players -- was one of the biggest league-altering moves of the offseason.

But Wilson confirmed Thursday, just before he took the practice field, that it wasn't the first time the Seahawks had tried to trade him in his time with the team that included nine Pro Bowl selections, two Super Bowl starts and one Super Bowl win. In an ESPN story published this week on the Wilson-Seahawks football divorce, Seattle's attempt to trade Wilson before the 2018 draft was detailed.

"Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there,'' Wilson said. "It's part of the business, being a professional and everything else ... I believe in my talents, of who I am, I feel I'm one of the best in the world.''

Wilson, 33, also challenged criticisms, some anonymous, that his skills have diminished. He did not play a snap in the Broncos' three preseason games so Monday night in Lumen Field will be the first time anyone has seen Wilson operate Denver's offense in a game.

"I don't worry about all that stuff, people can have opinions and thoughts and ideas, everyone has their own right to think what they want to think,'' Wilson said. "I know how the whole thing went, how it transpired, just the whole situation.

"I think every year you have to prove that [you're one of the best] ... You want your career to be a reflection of being one of the best in the world, so I think the first 10 years has been a positive reflection, but there's more to do, a lot more to do.''

Wilson was asked what kind of reception he thought he would get from Seahawks' fans in the stadium and said that he doesn't play this game with a chip on his shoulder.

"Seattle forever means the world to me,'' Wilson said. "I loved it there, like I said, I played 10 years there, it was an amazing experience, I loved every second of it.''