Stephen A. Smith tells Michael Irvin why the Dallas Cowboys will lose to Tampa Bay in Week 1 of the NFL season. (1:59)

FRISCO, Texas -- For Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, it's gotta be the shoes.

Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice because of a new pair of cleats that made his surgically repaired right ankle feel "uncomfortable."

"I promise you I'm great," Prescott said. "Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn't the best idea. We're good to go. Promise that."

The Cowboys have a lighter workout on Friday, "but come Saturday, yeah, we'll be rolling," he said. Dallas' season kicks off Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott was on the field Thursday for a portion of practice that was open to the media before heading to the locker room. He said he did not twist the ankle in practice; he was breaking in a new pair of Jordan 11s after wearing Jordan 1s all summer during training camp. He wore the Jordan 11s for games last season, but he said he will switch back to the Jordan 1s.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the fifth game of the 2020 season but did not have an issue with it last year when he set the team record for touchdown passes (37) in a season. He missed one game last year because of a calf strain.

Prescott's health going into last year's season opener against the Buccaneers was a much bigger deal since he missed most of camp recovering from a right latissimus strain. He said this summer in camp that this is the best he has ever felt.

"That's this league, and if you don't report a hangnail, you'll get suspended or they'll get fined, excuse me," Prescott said. "But, no, I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time. Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. Honestly, just excited and ready for Sunday to get here."

Prescott initially downplayed the severity of the latissimus strain last year too.

"That was a baseball deal. I wasn't sure," Prescott said. "Those are not even comparable. Obviously, when I found out about the shoulder (he had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February), I had to take back what I said. This isn't even in, no, not even comparing."

Two years removed from the ankle injury, Prescott is not going through the same rigorous pre-practice warm-up that he went through all of last season.

In last year's opener vs. Tampa Bay, Prescott threw for 403 yards while completing 42 of 58 passes with three touchdowns and an interception in a 31-29 loss. He said this minor setback will not limit him Sunday.

"Not at all. It can't," Prescott said. "Not at all. Not a chance."