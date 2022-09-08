METAIRIE, La -- New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $63.75 million in new money with $40 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The average of $12.75 million per year would make him one of the highest-paid centers in the league.
Apex Sports Group, the agency that represents McCoy, had announced that he had agreed to a long-term extension but did not disclose details.
The 25-year-old McCoy was entering the final season of the rookie deal he signed as a second-round pick in 2019. McCoy has been a staple on the offensive line for his first three seasons, starting 44 games, including all 16 games his first two seasons. He missed four games last season with a calf injury.
McCoy played both center and guard at Texas A&M and immediately took over the starting center position for the Saints after Max Unger retired before the 2019 draft,. He earned All-Rookie team honors from both Pro Football Focus and the Pro Football Writers Association.
While there was a possibility McCoy would move to guard after the Saints selected center Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 draft, McCoy played well enough to retain his position permanently. Ruiz moved to a starting position at right guard.
With McCoy locked up and nickelback C.J. Gardner-Johnson traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after a brief contract dispute, the Saints' next priority will likely be defensive end Marcus Davenport, who is entering the season on his fifth-year option, or kick returner Deonte Harty, who was given a second-round tender offer as a restricted free agent in the spring.