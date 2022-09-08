METAIRIE, La -- New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $63.75 million in new money with $40 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The average of $12.75 million per year would make him one of the highest-paid centers in the league.

Apex Sports Group, the agency that represents McCoy, had announced that he had agreed to a long-term extension but did not disclose details.