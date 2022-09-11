Get a sneak peek of what rookie WRs Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams will look like with their respective teams. (0:52)

Watch what these rookie WRs are bringing to the NFL with their new QBs (0:52)

The first NFL Sunday of the season is finally here.

Week 1 of the 2022 regular season kicked off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Von Miller and Josh Allen led the charge against Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald. Both teams are expected to make deep playoff runs, but Week 1 was all about the Bills, with Allen & Co. earning a dominant 31-10 victory.

Of course, it's one thing to play well. It's another to look stylish. Both teams set the tone for Week 1 fashion by showing out ahead of their 2022 debut. Miller went old-school, wearing a shirt repping Bills legend Bruce Smith. Gabriel Davis went even more old-school with his cleats, rocking a pair paying tribute to Thomas Shelby, Arthur Shelby and Alfie Solomons from the show "Peaky Blinders." For his part, Donald showed up in an all-white ensemble cut to show off his massive arms.

Whether or not the rest of the league will follow suit remains to be seen. Your move, early games.

Here's the full rundown of Week 1's best fashion choices.

Sunday best

Gameday fit check sheeshhh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KzJlOoGkTI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022

What a Week 1 fit pic.twitter.com/uk8qgjhkmx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Thursday night looks