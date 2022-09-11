The first NFL Sunday of the season is finally here.
Week 1 of the 2022 regular season kicked off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Von Miller and Josh Allen led the charge against Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald. Both teams are expected to make deep playoff runs, but Week 1 was all about the Bills, with Allen & Co. earning a dominant 31-10 victory.
Of course, it's one thing to play well. It's another to look stylish. Both teams set the tone for Week 1 fashion by showing out ahead of their 2022 debut. Miller went old-school, wearing a shirt repping Bills legend Bruce Smith. Gabriel Davis went even more old-school with his cleats, rocking a pair paying tribute to Thomas Shelby, Arthur Shelby and Alfie Solomons from the show "Peaky Blinders." For his part, Donald showed up in an all-white ensemble cut to show off his massive arms.
Whether or not the rest of the league will follow suit remains to be seen. Your move, early games.
Here's the full rundown of Week 1's best fashion choices.
Sunday best
.@Lj_era8 has arrived ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3iMc2ve0B0— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022
🐆🐆🐆🐆 pic.twitter.com/PnXRfWQyie— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 11, 2022
Gameday fit check sheeshhh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KzJlOoGkTI— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022
Joey B season 3.@JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/Ib4tkeW4Zf— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022
"Mixon my way downtown" 🎶 pic.twitter.com/jwRzdRihTf— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022
Showdown in Chi-Town #SFvsCHI x @LEVIS pic.twitter.com/AjxFB0xbKc— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 11, 2022
What a Week 1 fit pic.twitter.com/uk8qgjhkmx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
Business trip 😎@AtlasAirWW | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Rn9ep7U73N— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2022
📍 we're here @CokeCCBCC | #KeepPounding— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 11, 2022
Thursday night looks
.@VonMiller reppin' the 🐐.#BUFvsLAR | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9m3ekw5FUp— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 8, 2022
Enter, @AaronDonald97.— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2022
FIRST ARRIVAL VID OF THE REGULAR SEASON GOES TO @COOPERKUPP. #Kickoff2022— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2022
CINCO. pic.twitter.com/WfYkZiwHkb— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 8, 2022
.@gabedavis13_ bringing out the Peaky Blinders cleats 🔥 (via @MACHE275)— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2022
OBJ is back in the building tonight. pic.twitter.com/dqRSaM2psP— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 8, 2022