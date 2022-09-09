PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins, their late teammate, with a No. 3 sticker on the back of their helmets throughout the 2022 season.

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a "3" sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

Haskins died in April when he was struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Florida. A toxicology report found Haskins was legally drunk at the time of his death.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in an April statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington, spent the 2021 season in Pittsburgh as the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers re-signed Haskins to a one-year deal in March, and he was expected to compete for the starting job after Roethlisberger's retirement.

Before he died, Haskins spent time with his teammates in Florida at fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky's home for a weekend of bonding and training.

"I spent your final moments with you and I can't help but think about how selfless you were in those moments," wide receiver Chase Claypool tweeted at the time. "All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can't thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be."