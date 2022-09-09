NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. The three-year deal is worth $33 million, with $19.5 million of it guaranteed, and includes a $10 million signing bonus, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Titans selected Hooker in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Hooker took over as a starter at safety in 2021 and posted a career-high 62 tackles in 12 games last season.

Hooker had one interception in the regular season and picked off Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in January's divisional round of the playoffs. Hooker had a team-high four interceptions in 2020.

Hooker has developed into one of the key elements in the Titans' secondary alongside fellow safety Kevin Byard. Hooker, who has started 15 career games, has 132 tackles, 12 passes defended and five interceptions in 44 games with the Titans.

Hooker's five career interceptions ties him with Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill for the third most among safeties from the 2019 draft class, behind only Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (eight) and Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (seven). From 2020 to 2021, only 11 NFL safeties had more interceptions than Hooker.

Hooker was named Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in the Big Ten in his final season at the University of Iowa.