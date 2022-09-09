Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans as he continues to recover from offseason back surgery.

Leonard had just made his way back to practicing with the Colts last week after undergoing surgery to resolve a nerve issue that was causing lower-body pain, noting Sept. 1 that he had been dealing with injuries since 2018.

He was not working with the first-team defense during Friday's practice.

Leonard has missed at least one game in each of his four NFL seasons. Although injuries affected his agility and speed last season, he still was voted first-team All-Pro for the third time and led the NFL with eight forced fumbles.

