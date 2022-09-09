TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden was given a one-year extension worth up to $6.5 million Friday, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

Golden, 31, was about to start the final year of his two-year contract and was scheduled to earn $2.25 million. Earlier Friday, Golden said he was going to let his contract situation "take care of itself."

"I'm a guy that's gonna work hard no matter what," Golden said. "I'm gonna come out and do my thing and grind, no matter what, man.

"And of course, of course you want to get paid and everything else. It's a business, so you want to get paid, but that ain't been on my mindset at all. I've been focusing on getting back and getting ready for the game."

Golden missed time during training camp and preseason because of a fractured toe, he said Friday. Golden explained that a 50-pound kettlebell dropped on one of his toes during a weight room session. He said that it hurt "pretty bad" but that he feels good now and is getting good push-off from his toe.

On Aug. 1, Golden tweeted "Underpaid, Unappreciated and Undervalued!!! But I'm still working!!! #LetsGetIt"

Golden is coming off an 11-sack season and will take the place of Chandler Jones as Arizona's primary pass-rushers. Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Last season was Golden's third season with double-digit sacks; he had 12.5 in 2016 and 10 in 2019.