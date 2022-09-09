TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton may be able to return from second-degree burns as soon as next week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.

"I think he'll be able to start participating in some form or fashion lightly," Kingsbury said. "It's new territory for all of us, that type of accident and that type of injury."

In what Hamilton called a "freak accident" in a tweet Sept. 1, he suffered the burns on his feet Aug. 29 from oil in a kitchen incident, NFL Media reported.

On Friday, Hamilton, who was slated to start at corner for Arizona, tweeted that his skin is 90% healed and he was given clearance to wear shoes.

"He's made great progress," Kingsbury said. "When I first saw him, he could barely move around and now he's walking around and feels a lot better."

In his initial tweet about the incident, Hamilton said he could have died from the accident. Kingsbury said that could have been the case if the injuries had gotten worse.

"Like it could have been a lot worse, that type of incident," Kingsbury said. "But he's made great progress."