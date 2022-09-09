COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, who underwent ankle surgery last month, will be a game-time decision ahead of the Bolts' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson did not participate in practice throughout the week and was officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report Friday.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr., who has been dealing with a hamstring issue, also did not practice this week and has a doubtful designation for Sunday's game. Gerald Everett, who signed a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency, is expected to start.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that the wound from Jackson's surgery has healed, allowing him to return to football-related activities.

"[He's] out there doing a lot of DB drills on his own, we're kind of putting him through individual [work], ramping him up. He's going to go again tomorrow and then he'll go again pregame and then we'll see what happens," Staley said, adding that they are monitoring where Jackson is at from a "conditioning standpoint."

Jackson underwent surgery on Aug. 23 after feeling discomfort in his ankle during practices and was given a timetable of two to four weeks to return.

The Chargers signed Jackson, who leads the NFL with 25 interceptions since 2018, to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in free agency.

He was expected to play a large role in defending Raiders star receiver Davante Adams.

If Jackson is unable to play, the Chargers will depend on Asante Samuel Jr., Bryce Callahan and Michael Davis to step up.