BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After requesting an extension this offseason, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to a reworked contract for the 2022 season that includes up to $2 million in incentives, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln told ESPN's Field Yates on Saturday.

"Jordan appreciates this goodwill gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension," Rosenhaus said to ESPN.

Poyer, 31, signed with Rosenhaus during the offseason as he entered the final year of a two-year, $19.5 million deal that he signed with the Bills in March 2020 that included $500,000 in incentives.

The new incentives cover a variety of categories tied to playing time, on-field production (such as interceptions) and team categories (win or statistical improvements), which are well within reach based on Poyer's role and the expectations for the team this year.

Poyer, who was coming off an elbow injury, had an interception, two tackles and a pass defended in the Bills' season-opening 31-10 over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

He had expressed his desire for a new deal this offseason as well as his affection for playing in Buffalo. Rosenhaus was on site at the start of the team's training camp and met with general manager Brandon Beane.

"I want to continue to play football and play my best football in Buffalo for as long as I can, however long that may be," Poyer said Aug. 29. "But like I said, I'm here with the guys right now, and I'm ready to attack this season."

The 2013 seventh-round pick out of Oregon State by the Philadelphia Eagles has been with the Bills for the past five seasons, and he has played alongside safety Micah Hyde, who is signed through 2024, throughout that period.

Poyer, along with Hyde, did not attend the team's voluntary offseason programs, but he did participate in the team's mandatory minicamp before breaking for the summer and was full go after that. The safety suffered a left elbow injury Aug. 2 and did not return to practice until Aug. 27.

"He's very special, very special," Hyde said. "I think that I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. And I think it's safe to say that he wouldn't be the player he is without me. I've told you guys this before, every single day we push each other."

Poyer has 19 interceptions over his time in Buffalo, including five in 2021. He had a career-high three sacks last year along with 93 tackles.